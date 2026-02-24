Don't fall prey to 'digital arrest', understand it's a fraud: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said 'digital arrest' is a fraud and not legally tenable, appealing to people to guard against cyber theft. There is nothing like a 'digital arrest' in the law, he asserted while intervening in a Question Hour debate on the issue raised by SP's Abu Azmi in the state assembly. The chief minister emphasised that if victims report the cyber frauds to helpline 1930 within the critical ''golden hour'' (critical for stopping fraudulent transactions), about 90 per cent of the money can be recovered. ''I want to tell citizens that there is nothing called digital arrest in law. If you get a phone call or video call telling you that you are under digital arrest...understand it's a fraud and report to 1930 (cybercrime helpline number),'' Fadnavis said. Explaining the modus operandi, the CM said in such frauds, a victim gets a video call and is told that the person on the other side is a CBI, police or customs officer. ''He tells you that a parcel in your name has come and drugs are found in it. You are under digital arrest and asked not to move away from the screen and online money transfer is done by the scared victims,'' he pointed out. Fadnavis expressed concern that despite awareness and cyber protection systems in place, several people have fallen victim, including retired IAS and defence officers. In such cases of fraud, the mastermind is based abroad, in countries with which India doesn't have any treaty. The online money transfers are sent to bank accounts in foreign countries, he noted. ''If the victims report to 1930 in the 'golden hour', at least 90 per cent of the money is recovered. We have the cyber safety system in place,'' the CM stressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)