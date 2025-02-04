Nexus Select Trust Declares Rs 332.69 Crore Distribution: India's Groundbreaking Retail REIT

Nexus Select Trust announced on Tuesday a substantial Rs 332.69 crore distribution to its unitholders for the fiscal quarter concluding in December 2024.

In a statement to regulators, the company revealed that its board has sanctioned a Rs 2.19 per unit distribution, reflecting robust financial performance.

The Trust, a pioneering retail REIT on India's public market, reported a 6% increase in Net Operating Income, reaching Rs 441.6 crore, and boasts a robust portfolio encompassing 17 urban consumption centers, hotel properties, and office spaces across 14 strategic locations nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)