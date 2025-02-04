Nexus Select Trust Declares Rs 332.69 Crore Distribution: India's Groundbreaking Retail REIT
Nexus Select Trust announced a Rs 332.69 crore distribution to unitholders for the quarter ending December 2024. The company's Net Operating Income increased by 6% to Rs 441.6 crore. As India's first publicly listed retail REIT, its portfolio includes significant urban consumption centers and commercial assets across 14 cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 19:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Nexus Select Trust announced on Tuesday a substantial Rs 332.69 crore distribution to its unitholders for the fiscal quarter concluding in December 2024.
In a statement to regulators, the company revealed that its board has sanctioned a Rs 2.19 per unit distribution, reflecting robust financial performance.
The Trust, a pioneering retail REIT on India's public market, reported a 6% increase in Net Operating Income, reaching Rs 441.6 crore, and boasts a robust portfolio encompassing 17 urban consumption centers, hotel properties, and office spaces across 14 strategic locations nationwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Mahakumbh 2023: A Global Celebration of India's Cultural Grandeur
Call for Tax Exemption on Life-saving Drugs in India