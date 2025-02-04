Fujifilm Instax: Capturing the Pulse of India's Youth Market
Fujifilm's Instax instant camera business is set to grow 50% this fiscal, driven by increased demand and expanding retail presence in India. The launch of the new 'instax WIDE Evo' hybrid camera with actor Kartik Aaryan highlights this expansion, targeting Gen Z and millennials across 5,000 retail outlets.
Fujifilm announced the expected 50% growth of its iconic Instax instant camera division, attributing success to robust demand in India during the first three fiscal quarters. The company aims to capitalize on its growing appeal among Gen Z and millennials, a demographic alignment bolstered by India's youthful population and booming economy.
The launch of the new high-end hybrid camera, 'instax WIDE Evo', at a price of Rs 47,999, underscores Fujifilm's strategy to expand reach. Supported by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, the brand plans to escalate its retail network to 5,000 outlets by March next year, marking significant growth from 3,000 outlets added since mid-2021.
Besides this, Fujifilm's digital strategy includes a strong online presence, leveraging platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and upcoming marketplaces like Myntra and Nykaa. With high consumer engagement and strategic brand ambassador partnerships, Fujifilm seeks to enhance its market position in India, where it projects a continued 50% yearly growth in its Instax line.
(With inputs from agencies.)
