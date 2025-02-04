Left Menu

Fujifilm Instax: Capturing the Pulse of India's Youth Market

Fujifilm's Instax instant camera business is set to grow 50% this fiscal, driven by increased demand and expanding retail presence in India. The launch of the new 'instax WIDE Evo' hybrid camera with actor Kartik Aaryan highlights this expansion, targeting Gen Z and millennials across 5,000 retail outlets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:24 IST
Fujifilm Instax: Capturing the Pulse of India's Youth Market
  • Country:
  • India

Fujifilm announced the expected 50% growth of its iconic Instax instant camera division, attributing success to robust demand in India during the first three fiscal quarters. The company aims to capitalize on its growing appeal among Gen Z and millennials, a demographic alignment bolstered by India's youthful population and booming economy.

The launch of the new high-end hybrid camera, 'instax WIDE Evo', at a price of Rs 47,999, underscores Fujifilm's strategy to expand reach. Supported by Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, the brand plans to escalate its retail network to 5,000 outlets by March next year, marking significant growth from 3,000 outlets added since mid-2021.

Besides this, Fujifilm's digital strategy includes a strong online presence, leveraging platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and upcoming marketplaces like Myntra and Nykaa. With high consumer engagement and strategic brand ambassador partnerships, Fujifilm seeks to enhance its market position in India, where it projects a continued 50% yearly growth in its Instax line.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025