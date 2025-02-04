Dollar Dips Amidst Trump's Tariff Tango

The U.S. dollar experienced a slight decline on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats, which analysts interpreted as negotiation maneuvers, rather than his ultimate goal. This drop comes after Trump paused planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada, with trade tensions shifting focus to China.

An additional 10% tariff on imports from China by the Trump administration took effect Tuesday, impacting the U.S. dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six key foreign currencies. The index fell 0.43% to 108.12. While the Canadian dollar weakened, the Mexican peso demonstrated resilience and strengthened.

In Europe, concerns loomed as Washington hinted at future tariffs on the EU, potentially inflating U.S. inflation and maintaining higher interest rates. Analysts noted the trade war risks reigniting with China as Beijing imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, carefully considering its next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)