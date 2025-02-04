Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amidst Trump's Tariff Tango

Amidst the latest shifts in U.S. trade policy, the dollar dipped as Trump's tariff threats on China and potential charges on the European Union ignited market volatility. Currency analysts anticipate ongoing fluctuations, with the Chinese yuan and Australian dollar reacting to U.S. tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:18 IST
Dollar Dips Amidst Trump's Tariff Tango
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a slight decline on Tuesday following President Donald Trump's recent tariff threats, which analysts interpreted as negotiation maneuvers, rather than his ultimate goal. This drop comes after Trump paused planned tariffs on Mexico and Canada, with trade tensions shifting focus to China.

An additional 10% tariff on imports from China by the Trump administration took effect Tuesday, impacting the U.S. dollar index, which measures its value against a basket of six key foreign currencies. The index fell 0.43% to 108.12. While the Canadian dollar weakened, the Mexican peso demonstrated resilience and strengthened.

In Europe, concerns loomed as Washington hinted at future tariffs on the EU, potentially inflating U.S. inflation and maintaining higher interest rates. Analysts noted the trade war risks reigniting with China as Beijing imposes retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, carefully considering its next moves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025