Mumbai's BEST Receives Major Lifeline Amid Financial Struggles

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) allocated Rs 1,000 crore in its 2025-26 budget to support the financially troubled bus service, BEST. The funding is aimed at infrastructure development, equipment purchases, and operational costs, with an additional Rs 250 crore dedicated to acquiring electric buses.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has earmarked a substantial Rs 1,000 crore in its 2025-26 budget to provide a significant boost to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, which faces daunting financial challenges.

The allocation acknowledges the pivotal role BEST plays in Mumbai's public transport infrastructure, operating a fleet of around 3,000 buses and serving millions daily. This financial assistance aims to aid in infrastructure development, equipment purchases, and maintaining daily operations, including the Intelligent Transport Management System project.

In addition, an extra Rs 250 crore has been sanctioned for the procurement of electric buses, aligning with environmental goals. BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasized the flexibility BEST has in utilizing the Rs 1,000 crore grant, ensuring the funds meet various operational needs.

