Strategic Trade: India and EU Advance Free Trade Talks

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is set to meet European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic to discuss enhancing bilateral trade. The meeting will evaluate progress on the proposed free trade agreement, key to strengthening economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to meet European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security Maros Sefcovic on February 28. This pivotal meeting aims to promote bilateral trade initiatives, according to an official statement.

Crucially, the leaders will review progress on the free trade agreement under negotiation. This pact, showing significant advances, is crucial for enhancing bilateral trade and investment flows, the official affirmed. Goyal's recent visit to Brussels was strategized to assess ongoing negotiations.

The meetings come as both parties prepare for the 10th round of talks scheduled for March 10-14 in Brussels. Discussions in prior rounds covered diverse trade issues like goods, services, investment, and government procurement, along with essential regulations such as rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and technical trade barriers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

