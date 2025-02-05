Left Menu

Tragic Midair Collision: 67 Victims Recovered near Reagan National Airport

Authorities announced Tuesday the recovery of all 67 victims from the midair collision near Reagan National Airport. Efforts continue to positively identify one set of remains. The collision occurred last Wednesday, with one aircraft crashing into the Potomac River as an American Airlines flight tried to land.

Authorities confirmed Tuesday that they have recovered the remains of all 67 victims from last week's midair collision near Reagan National Airport.

The chief medical examiner is working hard to make a positive identification of one set of remains, according to an official news release.

The tragic news follows ongoing efforts by crews to clear debris from the Potomac River, the site of the crash that ensued when an American Airlines flight collided while approaching landing at the Ronald Reagan National Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

