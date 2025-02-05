IMF Calls for Resolution in Global Trade Tensions

The International Monetary Fund has called on the United States, China, Canada, and Mexico to actively engage in resolving their ongoing trade disputes, which pose significant risks to global trade flows. The appeal comes amidst rising tensions initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Recently, President Trump imposed comprehensive tariffs on China, while temporarily halting steep tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for 30 days. This move has escalated concerns regarding the potential impact on the global economy and trade relationships.

An official statement from an IMF spokesperson underscored the importance of finding mutually beneficial solutions, emphasizing that resolving these disagreements constructively would serve the interests of all parties involved, thereby bolstering international trade.

