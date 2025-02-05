Left Menu

IMF Calls for Resolution in Global Trade Tensions

The International Monetary Fund urged the U.S., China, Canada, and Mexico to resolve trade disputes to maintain global trade flows. President Trump imposed tariffs on China and paused tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The IMF advocates for constructive resolutions to these disagreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:31 IST
IMF Calls for Resolution in Global Trade Tensions
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund has called on the United States, China, Canada, and Mexico to actively engage in resolving their ongoing trade disputes, which pose significant risks to global trade flows. The appeal comes amidst rising tensions initiated by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

Recently, President Trump imposed comprehensive tariffs on China, while temporarily halting steep tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada for 30 days. This move has escalated concerns regarding the potential impact on the global economy and trade relationships.

An official statement from an IMF spokesperson underscored the importance of finding mutually beneficial solutions, emphasizing that resolving these disagreements constructively would serve the interests of all parties involved, thereby bolstering international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025