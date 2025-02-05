Left Menu

Tragedy Over the Potomac: Investigating the Midair Collision

A midair collision over the Potomac River involving an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter resulted in 67 fatalities. Recovery efforts continue as authorities investigate the crash. The FAA has restricted helicopter flights around Washington Reagan National Airport. President Trump offered condolences and emphasized the priority of aviation safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 03:33 IST
Tragedy Over the Potomac: Investigating the Midair Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Officials in Washington, D.C. confirmed the identification of 66 out of the 67 victims from Wednesday's tragic midair collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter over the Potomac River. Recovery efforts continue with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers working to remove the airplane wreckage.

The FAA has imposed strict new regulations on helicopter flights around Washington Reagan National Airport following the collision, which occurred when the CRJ-700 aircraft, flying from Wichita, Kansas, collided with a military helicopter. The NTSB is pursuing an investigation, having obtained key flight and maintenance records.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed his gratitude towards the FAA and noted President Trump's condolences for the victims. NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy announced plans to investigate previous near-miss incidents in the area, potentially widening the inquiry to other regions with heavy military helicopter traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

