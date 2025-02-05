Nissan Navigates Tariff Tensions: A Tough Road Ahead

Nissan faces a potential crisis as U.S. tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports threaten its profitability in its top market. Analysts suggest the Japanese automaker, already battling financial challenges, stands to suffer significantly if President Trump's proposed 25% levies come to fruition, following a temporary 30-day delay.

Unlike competitors Toyota and Honda, Nissan may struggle to pass tariff costs to consumers, as many of its compact models, built in Mexico for the U.S. market, cater to price-sensitive buyers. This issue compounds the challenges Nissan faces as it deliberates a possible merger with Honda to stabilize its position.

If the tariffs are imposed, Nissan may need to reroute Mexican-made cars or increase prices to avoid operational losses, while juggling ongoing industry shifts. As the auto sector braces for change, Nissan's next steps could have lasting impacts on its future and merger plans.

