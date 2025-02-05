Left Menu

Asian Paints Shares Plummet Amid Weak Festive Season

Asian Paints reported a 23.5% drop in consolidated net profit for Q3 2024, resulting in a more than 5% decline in share prices. With net profits at Rs 1,128.43 crore, down from Rs 1,475.16 crore last year, and revenues falling by 6%, muted demand and a weak festive season were cited as causes.

  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Asian Paints witnessed a significant drop of over 5% on Wednesday following the company's report of a 23.5% decline in consolidated net profit for the third quarter ending December 2024. At the Bombay Stock Exchange, the stock decreased by 5.10% to Rs 2,235.

The National Stock Exchange reflected a similar trend, with shares sinking 4.97% to Rs 2,237.25. This financial strain emerges amid downtrading driven by muted demand and a weak festive season, Asian Paints conveyed in their earnings statement.

The company's net profit fell to Rs 1,128.43 crore compared to Rs 1,475.16 crore in the same period last year. Additionally, revenue from operations decreased by 6% to Rs 8,549.44 crore from Rs 9,103.09 crore a year ago, underscoring the challenging economic conditions faced during the quarter.

