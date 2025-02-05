Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Forecast: Slowing Growth and Rising Competition

Novo Nordisk forecasts 2025 sales growth will slow, citing increased competition for its obesity drug Wegovy and aligning roughly with market expectations. Despite a fourth-quarter profit rise, competition from Eli Lilly is mounting. Predicted sales growth of 16-24% in local currencies, falls below 2024's 26%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:06 IST
Novo Nordisk's Forecast: Slowing Growth and Rising Competition
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Novo Nordisk, the maker of the popular obesity drug Wegovy, announced on Wednesday that it expects slower sales growth in 2025. This projection aligns with market expectations as the feverish demand for Wegovy begins to moderate. The Danish pharmaceutical company forecasts sales growth in local currencies to be between 16% and 24%, a decrease from the 26% growth observed in 2024. Analysts had anticipated a growth rate slightly below 20%.

The company faces increasing competition from Eli Lilly, further impacting its growth prospects. Despite this, Novo Nordisk reported an impressive 37% increase in fourth-quarter operating profit, reaching 36.7 billion Danish crowns ($5.12 billion), surpassing the analyst forecast of 33.6 billion. The company expects its operating profit to rise by 19% to 27% in 2025, slightly down from last year’s 26% growth.

In the fourth quarter, sales of Wegovy more than doubled, hitting 19.9 billion crowns compared to 9.6 billion a year earlier, meeting expectations and exceeding the 17.3 billion crowns registered in the third quarter. The company continues to navigate a challenging market landscape with growing competition. ($1 = 7.1674 Danish crowns)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025