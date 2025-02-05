Oil Spill Chaos: Highway Traffic Snarled as Truck Overturns in Thane
An overturned truck carrying industrial oil barrels in Thane, Maharashtra, resulted in a significant oil spill on a highway, causing traffic disruptions. The accident occurred Wednesday morning, with no injuries reported. Cleanup efforts were undertaken to manage the spill and restore normal traffic flow.
An industrial incident caused significant disruption on Wednesday in Thane, Maharashtra, as a truck carrying 21 tons of industrial oil overturned, spilling its contents across a busy highway. The accident resulted in a considerable oil spill, leading to traffic congestion and diversions for several hours.
The accident occurred at 8:07 am near a hospital in the Kausa region of Mumbra. Luckily, neither the truck driver nor his 17-year-old helper sustained any injuries. The vehicle was en route from Vasai to Bengaluru when the driver lost control, overturning and rupturing several barrels of cutting oil.
Quick response teams from the city's traffic police, disaster management, and fire department contained the spill. Soil was spread on the road to combat the slippery conditions, allowing authorities to eventually clear the road and restore normal traffic flow. The police have issued a warning to all heavy vehicle drivers to prioritize safety to prevent similar incidents.
