Left Menu

Zydus Lifesciences Soars with 30% Profit Surge in Q3

Zydus Lifesciences reported a 30% increase in consolidated net profit for Q3 2024, reaching Rs 1,023 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 5,269 crore, driven by robust sales in domestic and US markets. The company aims for double-digit growth and improved profitability through strategic initiatives and product portfolio management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:56 IST
Zydus Lifesciences Soars with 30% Profit Surge in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences announced a notable 30% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,023 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This boost was attributed to strong sales performances within both domestic and US markets.

Compared to the previous fiscal's October-December quarter, where a net profit of Rs 790 crore was recorded, the firm showed significant improvement. The company's revenue from operations escalated to Rs 5,269 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 4,505 crore from the same period last year, according to an official statement.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, emphasized the strategic focus on patient centricity and quality, as well as leveraging global portfolios, to sustain future growth. Despite a 1.79% drop in share price on BSE, the company remains positive about achieving double-digit growth and enhanced profitability for fiscal year 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025