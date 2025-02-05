Zydus Lifesciences Soars with 30% Profit Surge in Q3

Zydus Lifesciences announced a notable 30% rise in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 1,023 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This boost was attributed to strong sales performances within both domestic and US markets.

Compared to the previous fiscal's October-December quarter, where a net profit of Rs 790 crore was recorded, the firm showed significant improvement. The company's revenue from operations escalated to Rs 5,269 crore in the third quarter, compared to Rs 4,505 crore from the same period last year, according to an official statement.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, emphasized the strategic focus on patient centricity and quality, as well as leveraging global portfolios, to sustain future growth. Despite a 1.79% drop in share price on BSE, the company remains positive about achieving double-digit growth and enhanced profitability for fiscal year 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)