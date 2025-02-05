Left Menu

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Achieves Outstanding Growth Despite Cyclone Impact

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd reported a significant profit increase for Q3 2024, driven by efficient cost management and improved realizations despite setbacks from Cyclone Michaung. The company's revenue grew to Rs 465.13 crore. New leadership appointments were also announced in their board meeting.

Updated: 05-02-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has reported a strong standalone profit of Rs 10.31 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, a remarkable increase from Rs 2.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is attributed to efficient cost management and improved realizations.

The company's revenue rose to Rs 465.13 crore from Rs 351.98 crore, showcasing its resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions. The Chennai-based leader in industrial chemicals incurred Rs 86 lakh in damage and restoration costs due to Cyclone Michaung's impact in December 2023.

In a strategic move, Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has elevated D Senthi Kumar to Managing Director and appointed Manish Nagpal as a non-executive, additional director. C Parthiban has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective February 12.

