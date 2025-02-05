Tamilnadu Petroproducts Achieves Outstanding Growth Despite Cyclone Impact

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has reported a strong standalone profit of Rs 10.31 crore for the quarter ending December 2024, a remarkable increase from Rs 2.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. This growth is attributed to efficient cost management and improved realizations.

The company's revenue rose to Rs 465.13 crore from Rs 351.98 crore, showcasing its resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions. The Chennai-based leader in industrial chemicals incurred Rs 86 lakh in damage and restoration costs due to Cyclone Michaung's impact in December 2023.

In a strategic move, Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd has elevated D Senthi Kumar to Managing Director and appointed Manish Nagpal as a non-executive, additional director. C Parthiban has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)