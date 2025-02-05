Trade War Tensions: Global Investors Turn Cautious on China's Stock Market

Amid brewing trade conflicts between the United States and China, global investors are choosing caution, with many veering away from China's stock market.

The imposition of U.S. tariffs and China's retaliatory measures have heightened unease among investors about China's economic prospects, already fraught with deflationary pressures and uncertainties.

Foreign investors have pulled out nearly $12 billion from China-focused funds recently, indicating a wait-and-see approach as analysts recommend rotating investments into safer options, such as bonds, amid the trade tensions.

