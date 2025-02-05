Thane to Boost Public Transport with New Electric Buses

In a move set to enhance urban mobility, Thane Municipal Transport is gearing up to include 100 air-conditioned electric buses in its fleet by April. This development comes under the auspices of the PM E-Bus Service scheme, a government initiative aimed to improve public commuting options.

According to a statement from the office of local MP Naresh Mhaske, Thane is experiencing a rapid population surge, necessitating an expansion of its public transport network. To address this demand, Mhaske has advocated for the central government to allocate even more buses to the city under the scheme.

Apart from additional buses, the MP has also called for an increase in the existing subsidy from Rs 24 to Rs 29 per kilometer. Furthermore, he proposed reducing the daily operational requirement from 200 km to 160 km, offering greater operational flexibility for the service.

