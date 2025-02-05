Left Menu

Finance Ministry Bans AI Tools on Office Devices Due to Security Concerns

The Finance Ministry has instructed its employees to refrain from using AI tools on office devices due to data security concerns. The Department of Expenditure warned that AI applications threaten the confidentiality of government data. Plans for India's first foundational AI model are underway, projected for completion in 10 months.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Finance Ministry has issued a directive to its employees, instructing them not to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools or applications on office devices, citing significant data security risks.

According to a recent communication from the Department of Expenditure, the use of AI tools on governmental computers and devices has been identified as a potential threat to the confidentiality of sensitive government data and documents.

The initiative aligns with the Economic Survey 2024-25's vision for a comprehensive AI model in India, with Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing the expected development of India's foundational AI model within the next 10 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

