Finance Ministry Bans AI Tools on Office Devices Due to Security Concerns

The Finance Ministry has issued a directive to its employees, instructing them not to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools or applications on office devices, citing significant data security risks.

According to a recent communication from the Department of Expenditure, the use of AI tools on governmental computers and devices has been identified as a potential threat to the confidentiality of sensitive government data and documents.

The initiative aligns with the Economic Survey 2024-25's vision for a comprehensive AI model in India, with Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing the expected development of India's foundational AI model within the next 10 months.

