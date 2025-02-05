AU and AFRIMA Sign MoU to Promote African Music and Cultural Industries on Global Stage

On Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the African Union (AU) and the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) formalized their long-standing partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to further promote Africa's creative and cultural industries, particularly the music sector. This agreement solidifies over a decade of collaboration since AFRIMA’s inception in 2014, marking a significant milestone in advancing African music on the global stage.

The MoU, signed at the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, aims to enhance opportunities for African artists, promote cultural exchange, and leverage music as a tool for economic development and social integration. The renewed collaboration aligns with the AU’s Agenda 2063, which envisions an Africa that thrives on innovation, cultural renaissance, and economic prosperity through creative industries.

A Decade of Impact: AU and AFRIMA’s Shared Achievements

Since its first awards ceremony in 2014, AFRIMA has played a critical role in recognizing and celebrating Africa’s top musical talents, while amplifying the continent’s diverse sounds across global markets. The AU, through its commitment to the Revised AU Plan of Action on Cultural and Creative Industries, has been instrumental in supporting AFRIMA’s initiatives.

Key achievements from the AU-AFRIMA partnership include:

The 2020 "Stronger Together" Online Concert: Organized to support the AU COVID-19 Response Fund, uniting African musicians in solidarity against the pandemic.

Advocacy for the AU’s Agenda 2063: Leveraging music to promote African identity, creativity, and economic transformation.

Promotion of the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance: Supporting policies that enhance Africa’s creative sector and encourage intra-African collaboration in the arts.

This strengthened alliance further enhances the AU’s commitment to using music and creative industries as catalysts for economic empowerment, cultural diplomacy, and social cohesion.

AU Commissioner and AFRIMA Leadership Praise Renewed Collaboration

H.E. Amb. Minata Samate Cessouma, AU Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development, highlighted the significance of the MoU, emphasizing the role of music in fostering unity and development across Africa.

“This agreement signifies a new chapter in our collaboration, ensuring that African music continues to flourish, uplift communities, and contribute to the well-being of artists and the continent's development agenda. The AU and AFRIMA remain dedicated to nurturing African musical talent, expanding opportunities for artists, and leveraging music as a tool for integration, social cohesion, and economic transformation.”

AFRIMA President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada, also expressed his enthusiasm for the formalized partnership, praising the AU for its continued commitment to Africa’s creative sector.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone and a great step forward in our shared mission to elevate African music and culture on the global stage. We extend our deepest appreciation to both current and former AU Commissioners for their visionary leadership and overwhelming support for Africa’s creative industries. We look forward to expanding this collaboration for the benefit of our continent.”

A Vision for the Future: Expanding Africa’s Music Industry

The MoU lays the groundwork for new initiatives aimed at enhancing Africa’s music industry’s contribution to economic development. Future plans under this partnership include:

Increased financial and technical support for African musicians, enabling greater access to international markets and opportunities.

Collaboration on policies that support the protection of African music intellectual property rights.

Strengthening AFRIMA’s platform to showcase African artists on the world stage, positioning African music as a major force in the global entertainment industry.

Supporting music education and digital innovation to enhance the competitiveness of African artists and producers.

As Africa’s premier intergovernmental organization and leading music awards platform, the AU and AFRIMA are set to scale up efforts to empower musicians, create employment opportunities, and enhance Africa’s cultural diplomacy.

This renewed partnership marks a transformational moment for Africa’s music industry, ensuring that African talent continues to shine globally while contributing to the continent’s economic and social development.