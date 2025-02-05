Parul Chawla Honored at MIFF by Bollywood Stars

Mumbai, February 5: The Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) turned the spotlight on Parul Chawla, a formidable force in public relations and marketing. Her profound impact on branding and storytelling was recognized in a memorable ceremony featuring Bollywood icons Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty.

Chawla, celebrated for her relentless pursuit of excellence, consistently sets new standards in her industry. Amidst a cascade of accolades, the community acknowledged her visionary approach to leadership and her continuous contribution to the art of narrative construction.

Expressing gratitude, Parul Chawla remarked, "This recognition is a testament to every storyteller and brand I've collaborated with. Thanks to Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty for marking this occasion. The narrative journey and its impact-building endeavors persist."

(With inputs from agencies.)