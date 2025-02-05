Left Menu

Parul Chawla Honored at MIFF by Bollywood Stars

Parul Chawla, a distinguished figure in PR and marketing, was celebrated at MIFF in Mumbai, receiving accolades from Bollywood personalities Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty for her significant contributions to brand narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:23 IST
Parul Chawla Honored at MIFF by Bollywood Stars
Parul Chawla Honored at MIFF by Vicky Kaushal & Shilpa Shetty for Her Excellence in PR & Marketing. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, February 5: The Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) turned the spotlight on Parul Chawla, a formidable force in public relations and marketing. Her profound impact on branding and storytelling was recognized in a memorable ceremony featuring Bollywood icons Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty.

Chawla, celebrated for her relentless pursuit of excellence, consistently sets new standards in her industry. Amidst a cascade of accolades, the community acknowledged her visionary approach to leadership and her continuous contribution to the art of narrative construction.

Expressing gratitude, Parul Chawla remarked, "This recognition is a testament to every storyteller and brand I've collaborated with. Thanks to Vicky Kaushal and Shilpa Shetty for marking this occasion. The narrative journey and its impact-building endeavors persist."

(With inputs from agencies.)

