Jeet Adani Kicks Off 'Mangal Seva' Program to Empower Differently Abled Women

Jeet Adani, son of industrialist Gautam Adani, launches 'Mangal Seva' to support newlywed women with disabilities ahead of his own wedding. The initiative commits Rs 10 lakh each to 500 women annually. Jeet, an Adani Group executive, has a keen focus on philanthropic pursuits, inspired by his mother, Priti Adani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:24 IST
Adani family pledges support for newly married Divyang women (Image: X/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
In a heartening development, Jeet Adani, the younger son of industrial magnate Gautam Adani, has introduced 'Mangal Seva', an initiative dedicated to supporting newly married women with disabilities. Launching this ambitious program just days before his wedding, Jeet pledged to provide Rs 10 lakh annually to 500 such women, setting the stage for meaningful empowerment.

At his residence, Jeet Adani met with 21 newly married differently abled women and their spouses, marking the official inauguration of the initiative. The launch coincides with his forthcoming nuptials to Diva Shah in Ahmedabad. This philanthropic gesture reflects his father's philosophy, 'Service is meditation, Service is prayer, Service is God.'

Jeet Adani, who serves as Director of Adani Airport Holdings and oversees various aspects of the Adani Group, draws inspiration from his mother Priti Adani's impactful work with the Adani Foundation. With a keen interest in aiding people with disabilities, Jeet has led numerous collaborations and projects aimed at uplifting this community, including the widespread distribution of technical kits and creating job opportunities at Mitti Cafes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

