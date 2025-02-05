Truck Rentals Surge Amid Winter Harvest Drive

Truck rentals across major routes nationwide saw a smart resurgence in January 2025, spurred by the arrival of winter fruits and vegetables, with some routes experiencing up to a 4% increase in rentals, an industry report revealed.

The January-March span emerges as a particularly industrious period due to post-rabi harvest agricultural activities and a surge in manufacturing, as per Shriram Finance's monthly bulletin. This escalation has propelled sales growth for commercial vehicles, including goods carriers, three-wheeled cargo vehicles, buses, maxi cabs, and agricultural trailers.

Highlighting the substantial spike in truck rentals, notable routes like Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi saw a 4% rise, with the Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai trail following at 3.7%, and both Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi and Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata registering a 3.3% increase each on a month-to-month scale.

