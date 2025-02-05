Left Menu

Truck Rentals Surge Amid Winter Harvest Drive

Truck rentals in key routes across the country rebounded strongly in January 2025, driven by the influx of winter produce. The revival coincided with a bustling quarter for agriculture and manufacturing, leading to increased sales of various commercial vehicles and a rise in e-way bill generation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:36 IST
Truck rentals across major routes nationwide saw a smart resurgence in January 2025, spurred by the arrival of winter fruits and vegetables, with some routes experiencing up to a 4% increase in rentals, an industry report revealed.

The January-March span emerges as a particularly industrious period due to post-rabi harvest agricultural activities and a surge in manufacturing, as per Shriram Finance's monthly bulletin. This escalation has propelled sales growth for commercial vehicles, including goods carriers, three-wheeled cargo vehicles, buses, maxi cabs, and agricultural trailers.

Highlighting the substantial spike in truck rentals, notable routes like Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi saw a 4% rise, with the Mumbai-Kolkata-Mumbai trail following at 3.7%, and both Delhi-Hyderabad-Delhi and Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata registering a 3.3% increase each on a month-to-month scale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

