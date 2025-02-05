Enhanced Experience: LGBI Airport Unveils Major Upgrades

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated significant upgrades at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday. The updates are aimed at enhancing passenger convenience and travel ease, specifically in anticipation of the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 event.

The ambitious project, planned and executed in just two months, includes an increase in entry lanes from eight to 14, and departure lanes from three to four. Additionally, four new DigiYatra Gates have been installed to streamline passenger movement.

Among other enhancements, the security check area has been expanded, and the airport's aesthetic appeal has been improved with new architectural features and gardens. Upgraded retail, food, and recreational facilities provide a more comfortable passenger experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)