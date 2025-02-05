Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Incidents Mar Rajasthan
Five individuals lost their lives, and 25 were injured in a series of road accidents across Rajasthan's Dausa and Jaipur districts. Incidents involved a truck-bike collision, a bus overturning, and a school bus accident, highlighting the pressing issue of road safety in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
A series of tragic road accidents claimed five lives and injured 25 others in Rajasthan's Dausa and Jaipur districts, reports police officials.
The first accident occurred at Balaheri, Dausa, involving a truck and a bike, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries among a group heading to Mandawar village.
Additional incidents included a bus overturning near Pipalkheda, killing two women and injuring 14, and a school bus crash on National Highway 52 near Chomu, resulting in one student dead and nine others injured.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement