Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Incidents Mar Rajasthan

Five individuals lost their lives, and 25 were injured in a series of road accidents across Rajasthan's Dausa and Jaipur districts. Incidents involved a truck-bike collision, a bus overturning, and a school bus accident, highlighting the pressing issue of road safety in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A series of tragic road accidents claimed five lives and injured 25 others in Rajasthan's Dausa and Jaipur districts, reports police officials.

The first accident occurred at Balaheri, Dausa, involving a truck and a bike, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries among a group heading to Mandawar village.

Additional incidents included a bus overturning near Pipalkheda, killing two women and injuring 14, and a school bus crash on National Highway 52 near Chomu, resulting in one student dead and nine others injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

