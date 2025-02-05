Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Road Incidents Mar Rajasthan

A series of tragic road accidents claimed five lives and injured 25 others in Rajasthan's Dausa and Jaipur districts, reports police officials.

The first accident occurred at Balaheri, Dausa, involving a truck and a bike, resulting in two fatalities and two injuries among a group heading to Mandawar village.

Additional incidents included a bus overturning near Pipalkheda, killing two women and injuring 14, and a school bus crash on National Highway 52 near Chomu, resulting in one student dead and nine others injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)