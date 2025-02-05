Left Menu

Invest Karnataka 2025: Pioneering the Future of Global Investment

Invest Karnataka 2025 is a premier investment summit set to feature over 75 global leaders across diverse sectors. Scheduled for February 12-14, 2025, the event aims to drive investments in key areas such as aerospace and renewable energy, underpinned by Karnataka's forward-thinking industrial policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:49 IST
Invest Karnataka 2025 is gearing up to be a landmark investment summit, drawing over 75 global business icons and thought leaders to the state. The event, scheduled from February 12-14, 2025, seeks to propel Karnataka into the spotlight as a premier global investment hub.

Under the theme 'Reimagining Growth', the summit promises technology-driven, sustainable, and inclusive development. With an ambitious target of Rs 10 lakh crore in investments, Karnataka aims to boost its aerospace, renewable energy, electronics, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Notable attendees include Anand Mahindra, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Sajjan Jindal. The event will also host policy experts like Shashi Tharoor, aiming for a collaborative exchange of innovation across 18 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

