Left Menu

Government Enforces Prolonged Ban on De-Oiled Rice Bran Exports

The government has extended the ban on exports of de-oiled rice bran until September 30, 2025, to stabilize rising feed costs that affect milk prices. The ban increases domestic availability, mitigating price surges. Revised input-output norms for jewellery exports were also announced, affecting precious metal import rules.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:36 IST
Government Enforces Prolonged Ban on De-Oiled Rice Bran Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has decided to prolong the ban on exporting de-oiled rice bran until September 30, 2025. The move is aimed at stabilizing the rising costs of cattle and poultry feed, which have, in turn, been driving up the prices of milk in India.

Experts highlight that about 25 percent of cattle feed comprises rice bran extraction. By restricting the export of de-oiled rice bran, domestic markets could see an increased supply, potentially curbing the surging prices.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has issued a revised notification concerning jewellery export norms. The modifications to wastage and input-output norms are intended to regulate the amount of precious metal permissible during the manufacturing process and ensure proper export management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025