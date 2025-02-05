Government Enforces Prolonged Ban on De-Oiled Rice Bran Exports

The government has decided to prolong the ban on exporting de-oiled rice bran until September 30, 2025. The move is aimed at stabilizing the rising costs of cattle and poultry feed, which have, in turn, been driving up the prices of milk in India.

Experts highlight that about 25 percent of cattle feed comprises rice bran extraction. By restricting the export of de-oiled rice bran, domestic markets could see an increased supply, potentially curbing the surging prices.

Additionally, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has issued a revised notification concerning jewellery export norms. The modifications to wastage and input-output norms are intended to regulate the amount of precious metal permissible during the manufacturing process and ensure proper export management.

(With inputs from agencies.)