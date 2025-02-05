Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus Accident Leaves 20 Injured on Highway
A road accident on the Bareilly-Mathura highway in Uttar Pradesh involving a state roadways bus resulted in over 20 injuries. The bus overturned due to an emergency brake at Malgaon crossing. Two passengers are critically injured and have been referred to Bareilly for treatment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST
An overturned roadways bus on the Bareilly-Mathura highway in Uttar Pradesh has left over 20 passengers injured, according to police reports on Wednesday.
Two of the injured are in critical condition and have been referred to a hospital in Bareilly for further medical attention.
The accident happened when the driver applied the emergency brake unexpectedly at the Malgaon crossing, leading to the overturning of the bus en route from Mathura to Bareilly.
