Healthcare Stocks Propel European Shares Amid Choppy Session

European shares concluded Wednesday's volatile trading session higher, largely due to gains in healthcare firms GSK and Novo Nordisk following their strong quarterly performances. The pan-European STOXX 600 index overcame initial declines to finish up 0.36%, with healthcare leading sectoral advances with a 2.1% increase.

Novo Nordisk experienced a 4.5% surge after the company announced a fourth-quarter profit better than expected, driven by sales of its drug Wegovy. Despite projecting slower sales growth, analysts remain optimistic about the long-term economic benefits this drug class may bring.

Conversely, automotive stocks fell 1.4%, hindered by a decline in Renault shares. This came after reports hinted at the cessation of merger discussions between Japan's Nissan and Honda. Overall, sentiment was buoyed after President Trump paused tariffs on Mexico and Canada, while retaining those on China.

