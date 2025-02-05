Left Menu

Tragic Collision on Bayana-Bharatpur Highway Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident on the Bayana-Bharatpur highway in Rajasthan resulted in the death of three individuals and injuries to two others. The car involved was en route to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The collision also involved a truck driver who was among the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals lost their lives, and two others sustained injuries following a devastating collision between a car and a truck on the Bayana-Bharatpur highway in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police have reported.

The car's passengers were traveling to attend the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj when the accident occurred. The incident also left the truck driver among the injured, confirmed Bayana Sadar Station House Officer Krishnveer Singh.

Authorities identified the deceased as Gopal Gurjar, Lakhan Singh, and Ramchandra. Following the collision, the truck lost control and crashed into a nearby shop, further compounding the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

