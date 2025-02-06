Left Menu

Indian Markets Surge Amid Investor Caution Ahead of RBI Rate Decision

Indian stock markets opened positively as investors awaited the RBI's interest rate decision. The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex saw gains, but market consolidation and global trade tensions persist. Key earnings results are anticipated today, while global markets recover from volatility driven by renewed trade challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 09:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 09:47 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets opened positively on Thursday, with investors adopting a cautious approach in anticipation of the Reserve Bank of India's decision on interest rates. The Nifty 50 index commenced trading at 23,761.95, showing an increase of 62 points, while the BSE Sensex rose more than 200 points to start at 78,513.36.

Market analysts view the current scenario as a consolidation phase for Indian markets, with the upcoming rate cut decision likely to impact future trends. Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, V K Vijayakumar, noted that markets might receive a minor boost from a potential 25 basis point rate cut. However, the depreciating Indian Rupee presents an unfavorable macroeconomic backdrop for such a cut.

Attention is also focused on third-quarter earnings announcements from significant companies including Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, and ITC, among others, which are expected today. Meanwhile, international markets face uncertainties as former U.S. President Donald Trump reintroduces components of his tariff policy, increasing trade tensions.

According to market expert Ajay Bagga, global markets exhibited a cautious rebound mid-week. There were steady gains across equities and bonds following earlier volatility, largely due to renewed trade worries. Sectoral indices showed mixed results, with Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty FMCG facing selling pressure, while IT, Media, and Pharma sectors exhibited gains.

Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research at Axis Securities, highlighted the market volatility, noting that the Nifty ended its previous session on a down note. However, with RBI's policy announcement on the horizon, the market might remain range-bound, fluctuating between support and resistance levels. Globally, both equity and bond markets demonstrated a modest rebound mid-week, bringing temporary stability after earlier fluctuations.

Elsewhere, Asian markets displayed positive trends. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose by 0.17%, Hang Seng increased by 0.5%, Taiwan Weighted climbed by 0.33%, and South Korea's KOSPI advanced by 0.67%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

