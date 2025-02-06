Left Menu

Indian Auto Retail Sees Promising Start in 2025

The Indian automobile retail sector showcased a robust 6.6% year-on-year growth in January 2025. While the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) reports optimism among half of the dealers, challenges such as rural liquidity and market uncertainty persist, impacting future growth expectations.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian automobile retail sector experienced a promising start to 2025, registering a 6.6% year-on-year increase in January, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite these encouraging figures, the industry's outlook remains mixed, with 46% of auto dealers expecting further growth, while 43% predict sales stability.

Conversely, 11% of dealers forecast a decline, highlighting complex market dynamics. Many anticipate stable or modestly increased sales in February, bolstered by government policies and improved consumer sentiment post-Union Budget. FADA remarked, "Riding on the momentum of a promising start to 2025, the Auto Retail sector enters February with cautious optimism."

Growth was recorded across all vehicle categories in January. Two-wheeler sales increased by 4.15% YoY, spurred by new launches and favorable financing. Passenger vehicle sales soared 15.53% YoY, partly due to January purchases benefiting from the 2025 model year. However, industry hurdles like rural liquidity issues, rising interest rates, and sector-specific slowdowns persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

