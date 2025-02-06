Indian Auto Retail Sees Promising Start in 2025

The Indian automobile retail sector experienced a promising start to 2025, registering a 6.6% year-on-year increase in January, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Despite these encouraging figures, the industry's outlook remains mixed, with 46% of auto dealers expecting further growth, while 43% predict sales stability.

Conversely, 11% of dealers forecast a decline, highlighting complex market dynamics. Many anticipate stable or modestly increased sales in February, bolstered by government policies and improved consumer sentiment post-Union Budget. FADA remarked, "Riding on the momentum of a promising start to 2025, the Auto Retail sector enters February with cautious optimism."

Growth was recorded across all vehicle categories in January. Two-wheeler sales increased by 4.15% YoY, spurred by new launches and favorable financing. Passenger vehicle sales soared 15.53% YoY, partly due to January purchases benefiting from the 2025 model year. However, industry hurdles like rural liquidity issues, rising interest rates, and sector-specific slowdowns persist.

