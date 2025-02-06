Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India has taken a significant step in enhancing pre-hospital stroke care by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with EMRI Green Health Services, known for operating the 108 National Emergency Ambulance Service. This partnership aims to address India's growing stroke burden through faster diagnosis and improved care protocols.

The collaboration is set to benefit millions as EMRI's services span 14 states, making the 108 service a vital lifeline. The MoU includes specialized training under Boehringer's Angels Initiative, empowering EMRI staff with expertise to better manage stroke cases and improve outcomes during the critical 4.5-hour window.

Experts, including Dr. Jeyaraj Durai Pandian of the World Stroke Organization, praise the initiative for its potential to transform stroke care nationwide. The partnership marks the beginning of a cohesive effort to bridge gaps in emergency responses, promising consistent care and improved patient survival across India.

