Linoka K Achumi crowned Miss Nagaland 2025

Linoka K Achumi was crowned Miss Nagaland 2025 at the grand finale held at Kohima.

Organised by the Beauty & Aesthetic Society of Nagaland in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism and Higher Education as part of the Hornbill Festival celebrations, the event on Thursday evening drew an enthusiastic crowd who cheered on the state's brightest young talents.

Linoka also bagged two subtitle awards — Miss Multimedia and Miss Talent — making her one of the most celebrated contestants of the evening.

Bendangienla secured the first runner-up title, while Christina H Yeptho was adjudged second runner-up. Set against the backdrop of the Hornbill Festival — Nagaland's iconic celebration of unity and heritage — this year's Miss Nagaland pageant shimmered with music, tradition, and the dreams of young Naga women stepping into the spotlight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)