Left Menu

Linoka K Achumi crowned Miss Nagaland 2025

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 05-12-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 10:52 IST
Linoka K Achumi crowned Miss Nagaland 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Linoka K Achumi was crowned Miss Nagaland 2025 at the grand finale held at Kohima.

Organised by the Beauty & Aesthetic Society of Nagaland in collaboration with the Departments of Tourism and Higher Education as part of the Hornbill Festival celebrations, the event on Thursday evening drew an enthusiastic crowd who cheered on the state's brightest young talents.

Linoka also bagged two subtitle awards — Miss Multimedia and Miss Talent — making her one of the most celebrated contestants of the evening.

Bendangienla secured the first runner-up title, while Christina H Yeptho was adjudged second runner-up. Set against the backdrop of the Hornbill Festival — Nagaland's iconic celebration of unity and heritage — this year's Miss Nagaland pageant shimmered with music, tradition, and the dreams of young Naga women stepping into the spotlight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

IndiGo's Flight Turmoil: Stranded Passengers and New Regulations

 Global
2
Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniversary

Heightened Security Across Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Sensitive December 6 Anniv...

 India
3
Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

Boosting India's Cooperative Sector for Economic Transformation

 India
4
India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

India-Russia Pact: Economic Harmony Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A New Era of Crisis Forecasting: ADB Launches AI-Driven Early Warning System for Asia

Reinventing Development Data: How AI Is Reshaping Statistical Capacity in Asia-Pacific

Unmasking Mongolian Masculinity: How Trauma and Patriarchy Fuel a Cycle of Violence

How Global Buyers Shape Bangladesh’s Garment Prices Amid Currency and Transport Shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025