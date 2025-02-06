Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Madhya Pradesh Highway
A deadly truck collision on National Highway 43 in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of four people, including three women and one man. Another individual was injured. Police are working to identify the victims of the high-speed crash that occurred near Pali.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Umaria | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A deadly collision involving two trucks claimed the lives of four individuals in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.
The tragic incident occurred on National Highway 43 near an eatery in Pali, approximately 38 kilometers from the district headquarters, at around 7:30 am.
Among the deceased were three women who were traveling in one of the trucks heading towards Umaria from Shahdol. A man from the opposite vehicle succumbed to injuries at the district hospital. Police reveal both trucks were traveling at high speeds, and efforts continue to identify the victims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in the Skies: Russian Ice Skating Champions Involved in Fatal Crash
Tragedy on the Highway: A Fatal Crash in Ramban
Fatal Crash Highlights Helicopter Training Safety Concerns
Tragedy in County Carlow: Two Indian Students Killed in Fatal Crash
Probing the Tragic Collision: NTSB Investigates Fatal Crash