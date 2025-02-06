Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Madhya Pradesh Highway

A deadly collision involving two trucks claimed the lives of four individuals in Umaria district, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

The tragic incident occurred on National Highway 43 near an eatery in Pali, approximately 38 kilometers from the district headquarters, at around 7:30 am.

Among the deceased were three women who were traveling in one of the trucks heading towards Umaria from Shahdol. A man from the opposite vehicle succumbed to injuries at the district hospital. Police reveal both trucks were traveling at high speeds, and efforts continue to identify the victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)