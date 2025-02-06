NBT Udaan: Celebrating the Backbone of India's Economy

The Times of India organized a significant event in the capital, NBT Udaan: The Rising Entrepreneurs, to foreground the pivotal role played by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in India's economic development. Sponsored by Garvik India, the New Delhi gathering spotlighted emerging entrepreneurs through various insightful panel discussions over its two-day span.

In a video address, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Labour and Employment, highlighted the essential role of these enterprises. Attending as the chief guest, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, referred to MSMEs as the "backbone of the economy". She praised the entrepreneurial spirit sweeping the nation, driving economic growth beyond metropolitan hubs to district levels, firmly supported by Narendra Modi's policies.

Further recognition came from Kartikeya Sinha, Director of Planning and Marketing at The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd, noting that MSMEs employ over 11 crore people, making it the country's second-largest employment sector. The event also saw the unveiling of a commemorative coffee table book, 'Udaan: The Rising Entrepreneurs' by Garvik India founder Kamal Saini, followed by accolades for successful emerging SMEs.

