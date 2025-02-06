Dollar Edges Higher Amid Easing Trade War Concerns

On Thursday, the dollar showed a slight uptick but stayed close to its recent lows as traders navigated the ebbing risks of a trade war. Market attention now shifts to Friday's critical U.S. data, while the British pound dipped in anticipation of the Bank of England's policy decision.

The dollar climbed against a range of its peers to 108, yet remained near its lowest level since last week. Investors began entertaining the notion that a global trade conflict might be averted. The dollar index reached a two-year high on January 13 but has since retreated by 2%.

According to Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, the recent correction stems largely from tariff news, suggesting that the Trump administration may have used tariffs more for transactional purposes. As tariff dynamics wane, markets are now focused on upcoming U.S. payroll figures—a crucial factor influencing the Fed's monetary policy path.

