Dollar Edges Higher Amid Easing Trade War Concerns

The dollar rose slightly but remained near recent lows as traders evaluated diminishing trade war risks. Investors speculated on possible Federal Reserve rate cuts and future tariff developments. Meanwhile, the yen rose, driven by BOJ policy comments, and the pound and euro dipped ahead of central bank decisions.

06-02-2025 15:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, the dollar showed a slight uptick but stayed close to its recent lows as traders navigated the ebbing risks of a trade war. Market attention now shifts to Friday's critical U.S. data, while the British pound dipped in anticipation of the Bank of England's policy decision.

The dollar climbed against a range of its peers to 108, yet remained near its lowest level since last week. Investors began entertaining the notion that a global trade conflict might be averted. The dollar index reached a two-year high on January 13 but has since retreated by 2%.

According to Chris Turner, global head of markets at ING, the recent correction stems largely from tariff news, suggesting that the Trump administration may have used tariffs more for transactional purposes. As tariff dynamics wane, markets are now focused on upcoming U.S. payroll figures—a crucial factor influencing the Fed's monetary policy path.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

