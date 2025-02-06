Delhi International Leather Expo 2025 to Propel India's Leather Sector to New Heights

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) is set to host the highly anticipated Delhi International Leather Expo (DILEX) 2025 on 20th and 21st February 2025 at Yashobhoomi, India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. DILEX 2025 is poised to be a premier Business-to-Business (B2B) event, offering a dynamic platform for Indian manufacturers and exporters to exhibit their latest collections, innovations, and capabilities to a global audience of buyers and sourcing agents.

In alignment with the Government of India’s flagship initiatives, "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat", DILEX 2025 aims to significantly boost exports, create employment opportunities, and strengthen India's position as a global leader in the leather and footwear industry.

Key Government Reforms Driving Industry Growth

The Indian government has introduced a series of reforms to catalyze growth in the leather sector:

Reduction in Basic Customs Duty (BCD): Effective 2nd February 2025, the BCD on wet blue leather has been slashed from 10% to zero, addressing a long-standing industry demand. Elimination of Export Duty: The export duty on crust leather has been completely removed, providing further relief to exporters. Special Package for Manufacturing and Exports: Aimed particularly at the footwear sector, this package is designed to enhance productivity, quality, and global competitiveness. Focus Product Scheme: Targeting a ₹4 lakh crore turnover and ₹1.1 lakh crore in exports, this scheme is expected to generate 22 lakh new jobs across the sector.

MSME Support and Financial Reforms

To empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) within the leather sector, the government has implemented several supportive measures:

Enhanced Investment and Turnover Limits: To accommodate the growing needs of MSMEs.

Doubling of Credit Guarantee Coverage: Increased to ₹10 crore, unlocking an additional ₹1.5 lakh crore in credit over the next five years.

Custom Financial Assistance: Introduction of customized credit cards for micro-enterprises and targeted support for SC/ST women entrepreneurs to foster inclusive growth.

Export Promotion Mission: Establishing sectoral and ministerial targets to streamline export activities.

BharatTradeNet (BTN): A unified digital platform for trade documentation and financing, aimed at simplifying international trade procedures.

Industry Leaders Applaud Government Initiatives

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) has expressed its profound gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Ministry of Commerce & Industry for their steadfast support of the leather sector.

Shri Rajendra Kumar Jalan, Chairman of CLE, stated, "The government’s proactive approach in addressing industry challenges—from duty reductions to enhanced financial support for MSMEs—is pivotal in positioning India as a global leader in leather exports. CLE remains committed to fostering sustainable growth and enhancing global competitiveness."

Highlighting future ambitions, Shri Jalan revealed that CLE has set an ambitious target of USD 47 billion by 2030, with USD 13.7 billion dedicated to the export sector.

Shri Vimal Anand, Joint Secretary of CLE, added, "The Union Budget 2025 has provided the necessary stimulus to the leather and footwear industry by improving credit access, rationalizing customs duties, and sustaining key policy frameworks. With the introduction of special packages and export-oriented incentives, the industry is well-positioned for substantial growth."

Looking Ahead

With these transformative reforms and initiatives, DILEX 2025 is expected to serve as a cornerstone event, not only showcasing India's rich leather craftsmanship but also reinforcing its role as a pivotal global sourcing hub. The event promises to attract a diverse array of international buyers, fostering new business opportunities and collaborations that will drive the sector's growth in the coming years.

For more information on DILEX 2025, visit the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) website or contact the event organizers directly.