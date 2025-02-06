STIHL India's Digital Milestone: A 500,000 Strong Community

STIHL India, a leader in power tools for the forestry and cleaning sectors, is celebrating a major digital milestone by reaching 500,000 followers on Facebook, a significant rise from just 10,000 five years ago. This growth reflects their strategic focus on innovation and community engagement.

Central to their digital transformation has been partnerships with influential figures, including actor Sonu Sood as brand ambassador. Such alliances have expanded STIHL's reach and enhanced its brand reputation for reliability and trust. Initiatives like Parivartan Yatra and collaborations with YouTube vloggers have further cemented STIHL's presence in diverse community sectors.

The robust social media strategy was collaboratively devised by STIHL and digital agency Digeratie. Their joint efforts have fostered engagement and interaction, creating a vibrant online community. While celebrating this milestone, STIHL emphasizes that it's just the beginning, promising further innovation and deeper community ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)