Transforming National Highways: Addressing Black Spots and Future Infrastructure

In a significant move to enhance road safety, Parliament was informed that 13,795 critical locations, or 'black spots,' on National Highways have been identified. Short-term measures have been completed on 9,525 of these spots, while permanent rectifications have been concluded on 4,777 locations, according to Nitin Gadkari.

The government has implemented measures such as road markings, crash barriers, and traffic calming devices to tackle immediate concerns. Long-term strategies include geometrics improvement, junction upgrades, and constructing underpasses or overpasses. Gadkari highlighted the strides made in highway development, with 101,900 km added between 2014 and 2024.

Regarding the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojana, no separate funding has been allocated to executing agencies. Covering 34,800 km, the initiative saw 19,201 km constructed by December 2024. The project aims for completion by fiscal year 2027-28, revolutionizing India's transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)