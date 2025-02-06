Left Menu

Bengal's Investment Bonanza: A Game-Changer for the Economy

West Bengal secured investment proposals of Rs 4.40 lakh crore during its business summit, signaling robust economic growth. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted infrastructure and social welfare advancements. Prominent investors like Reliance committed significant funds, reinforcing Bengal's status as a premier investment hub in eastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:24 IST
Bengal's Investment Bonanza: A Game-Changer for the Economy
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal has emerged as a prime investment destination, amassing proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore at this year's business summit. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, underscoring the state's economic growth, attributed the success to development efforts since 2011 that lifted 1.72 crore people above the poverty line.

The summit saw participation from major firms, including Reliance Industries, which pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. ITC announced plans for an artificial intelligence center in Kolkata, while JSW Group outlined a new power project. These commitments underscore Bengal's evolving status as an investment hotspot.

The event drew key industrialists and international delegates, with 20 partner countries involved. Banerjee acknowledged the overwhelming response and outlined achievements, including land grants to ONGC, to promote industrial growth. The summit highlighted Bengal's 14 years of remarkable infrastructural progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

AI brain drain: The silent crisis undermining scientific progress

100% vulnerable? The shocking security gaps in DeepSeek's AI model

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025