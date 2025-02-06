Bengal's Investment Bonanza: A Game-Changer for the Economy

West Bengal has emerged as a prime investment destination, amassing proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore at this year's business summit. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, underscoring the state's economic growth, attributed the success to development efforts since 2011 that lifted 1.72 crore people above the poverty line.

The summit saw participation from major firms, including Reliance Industries, which pledged an investment of Rs 50,000 crore. ITC announced plans for an artificial intelligence center in Kolkata, while JSW Group outlined a new power project. These commitments underscore Bengal's evolving status as an investment hotspot.

The event drew key industrialists and international delegates, with 20 partner countries involved. Banerjee acknowledged the overwhelming response and outlined achievements, including land grants to ONGC, to promote industrial growth. The summit highlighted Bengal's 14 years of remarkable infrastructural progress.

