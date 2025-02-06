Higros: Revolutionizing Brand Growth in India

Bangalore, February 6, 2025 – Higros, a transformative force in marketing for consumer brands in India, is redefining industry standards through its unique 'growth mercenaries' approach, aiming for efficient brand scaling. Over the past two years, Higros has earned accolades for exceptional performance in brand communication and organic growth, promising maximum impact in minimal time.

Breaking away from traditional agency practices, Higros provides a start-to-finish, metric-driven solution that fosters self-sufficiency in its clients. Under the leadership of Parasar Sarma, whose illustrious background includes leadership roles with Wakefit, Goibibo, and Policybazaar, Higros has partnered with top startups like Man Matters and Yoga Bar, showcasing its capability for swift and economical growth.

Adopting a selective client approach, Higros commits deeply by working with only 2-3 clients at a time, thus offering a comprehensive and focused service that minimizes client investment risks. Their innovative retainer model prioritizes the optimization of the customer journey, ensuring sustainable growth models that clients can independently maintain.

