Honeywell Splits Up: A New Era for Industrial Conglomerate

Honeywell, one of the last remaining U.S. industrial conglomerates, announced plans to divide into three separate entities. This strategic move follows the path taken by other manufacturing giants such as General Electric and Alcoa.

The North Carolina-based company will specifically separate its automation and aerospace technologies businesses, thereby establishing three publicly listed companies. A prior decision to spin off the advanced materials segment is part of this transition.

According to Honeywell Chairman and CEO Vimal Kapur, this restructuring aims to build industry-leading companies empowered to pursue specific growth strategies, ultimately unlock significant shareholder and customer value. The separation process is projected to be completed by the latter half of 2026. Despite the announcement, Honeywell shares saw a decline of over 4% before Thursday's market opening.

