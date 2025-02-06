Uttar Pradesh Sets Sail: Boosting Waterways and Tourism

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to revolutionize its transport and tourism sectors with the establishment of an inland waterways authority. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this initiative is designed to enhance water transport and boost tourism in the state.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna highlighted that 11 national waterways within Uttar Pradesh will be leveraged to make water-based transportation more economical. The authority, overseen by the transport minister or an expert in maritime affairs, aims to connect tourist destinations and provide a unique experience for visitors, bolstering the state's economy.

In related actions, the Cabinet has greenlighted the implementation of updated emergency response vehicles and advanced digital learning tools for primary education. Additionally, there will be an expansion at King George's Medical University's trauma center, enhancing medical care for critically-injured patients.

