Market Rebound: European Shares Thrive Amidst Trade Tensions

European shares climbed to new highs, buoyed by strong performances from AstraZeneca and miners. The Bank of England’s rate cut impacted the pound, while Wall Street remained flat ahead of Amazon’s earnings. Global interest rates and tech stocks remain focal points as bond markets face pressure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:21 IST
European stocks soared to unprecedented levels as AstraZeneca and mining companies boosted investor confidence in the STOXX 600 index, which saw a 0.7% rise. Meanwhile, the British pound slumped with the Bank of England's rate cut, though markets showed resilience after days of trade war anxieties.

In the U.S., Wall Street indices, including S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, displayed a lackluster performance. Market attention sharpens on Amazon's financial results, especially after previous lackluster earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft and Alphabet.

While the Bank of England's decisions stirred the currency market, the global interest rates and tech stock developments continued to keep financial circles on edge. As bond markets have undergone significant pressure, Europe and beyond are awaiting further economic policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

