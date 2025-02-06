Mirage-2000 Fighter Jet Crashes in Madhya Pradesh

In a concerning incident, a Mirage-2000 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed in an agricultural field in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred due to a system malfunction, stated the IAF.

Fortunately, both pilots on board the twin-seater trainer aircraft managed to eject safely, sustaining only minor injuries. They were subsequently airlifted to Gwalior for medical attention, according to officials overseeing the situation.

The aircraft, which had been on a standard sortie, caught fire following the crash. Responding swiftly, authorities have initiated an inquiry to understand the malfunction that led to this incident. Villagers nearby were the first to report the crash, bringing prompt response and assistance in the rescue operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)