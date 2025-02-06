TD Power Systems' Profit Surge Shocks Market

In a substantial financial performance boost, TD Power Systems announced a 50% leap in its consolidated net profit for the December quarter. The company's profit reached Rs 44.93 crore, a notable increase from Rs 29.89 crore reported the previous year.

This positive trend is attributed mainly to a surge in revenues, as the total income for the quarter climbed to Rs 353.96 crore, rising from Rs 247.92 crore in the same quarter last year.

As indicated in a regulatory filing, these figures showcase the company's strong market performance, reflecting a successful strategy in maximizing revenue and profit margins.

(With inputs from agencies.)