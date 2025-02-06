Amazon Powers India's Clean Energy Future with New Wind Projects

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw underscored India's prominence in the global clean energy transition on Thursday, heralding a significant advance with Amazon's latest investment in wind energy. The announcement marks a pivotal moment in India's journey towards an environmentally sustainable future.

Amazon unveiled plans to initiate three new wind power projects located in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. The combined capacity of over 379 MW aims to support India's ambition to derive half of its electricity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. Vaishnaw emphasized the role of renewable energy in reinforcing India's digital and transportation platforms.

Amazon's expansion in India's renewable sector involves the CleanMax project in Karnataka, BluPine project in Maharashtra, and JSW Energy's project in Tamil Nadu. These initiatives are part of Amazon's broader global mission to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, having already launched over 600 clean energy projects worldwide.

Minister of State for Power, Shripad Yesso Naik, acknowledged Amazon's ongoing contributions to India's clean energy goals, noting the projects' potential to foster economic growth and employment within local communities. He called on other corporations to join this vital push towards a greener energy market.

Avinash Shekhar from Amazon Web Services highlighted Amazon's commitment to carbon-free energy, underscoring the company's achievements in meeting their 100% renewable goal. Amazon continues to invest in new projects to offset operational energy demands, delivering significant environmental and economic benefits across regions.

The projects, involving both utility-scale farms and onsite solar installations across 44 Amazon facilities in India, not only address carbon reduction but also empower local communities by generating jobs and boosting local economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)