Hero MotoCorp Rides High with Record Quarterly Performance

Hero MotoCorp announced a notable 2% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 1,108 crore for the December quarter, buoyed by higher sales figures.

The two-wheeler titan revealed that its revenue from operations soared to Rs 10,260 crore during the third quarter, compared to Rs 9,788 crore in the same period last year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The firm recorded a sales volume of 14.64 lakh units, up slightly from last year, and declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share, fueled by impressive performances in both domestic and global markets, including a robust showing in the EV sector.

