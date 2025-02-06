Tragic Highway Collision Near Jaipur Claims Eight Lives

A catastrophic road accident unfolded in Dudu town near Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the tragic loss of eight lives and leaving six others injured. The devastating collision occurred when a roadways bus collided with a car, according to the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal reported that the accident transpired after one of the bus's tires burst, causing the vehicle to lose control and smash into the car. All eight deceased individuals were traveling in the car and tragically died on the spot.

The victims, identified as residents of Bhilwara district, were en route to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the incident and instructed officials to provide urgent medical assistance to the injured. The bodies will be released to their families post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)