Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision Near Jaipur Claims Eight Lives

A devastating road accident in Dudu town near Jaipur resulted in eight fatalities and six injuries after a bus collided with a car. The accident occurred due to a tire burst, leading to loss of control. The victims were traveling to Prayagraj to attend Maha Kumbh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:15 IST
Tragic Highway Collision Near Jaipur Claims Eight Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic road accident unfolded in Dudu town near Jaipur on Thursday afternoon, resulting in the tragic loss of eight lives and leaving six others injured. The devastating collision occurred when a roadways bus collided with a car, according to the police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal reported that the accident transpired after one of the bus's tires burst, causing the vehicle to lose control and smash into the car. All eight deceased individuals were traveling in the car and tragically died on the spot.

The victims, identified as residents of Bhilwara district, were en route to Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Chief Minister expressed profound grief over the incident and instructed officials to provide urgent medical assistance to the injured. The bodies will be released to their families post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025