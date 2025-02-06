Amul's GCMMF to Invest Rs 600 Crore in World's Largest Curd Facility in Kolkata

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF), known for its Amul dairy products, announced a substantial investment of Rs 600 crore for establishing an integrated plant in Kolkata, West Bengal. This facility will feature the world's largest curd manufacturing plant, confirmed Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

The commitment to this major development was made during the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), showcasing GCMMF's strategic expansion in response to rising regional demand. The upcoming facility is set to process 15 lakh litres of milk per day, with a curd production capacity reaching 10 lakh kg daily.

GCMMF, which experienced an 8% growth in turnover reaching Rs 59,445 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year, anticipates double-digit revenue growth driven by sustained demand. With 36 lakh farmers contributing across Gujarat, the cooperative is a significant player in global dairy rankings, and actively exports to 50 countries including a recent venture into the US market.

(With inputs from agencies.)